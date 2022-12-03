Supercard: Cowboy Bob Orton Re-experiences WM

Not Available

Before huge weekend events and Hall of Fame shows, Wrestlemania was just a big card at MSG with some starpower behind it. Vince was risking it all on this show and this edition of Supercard stars one of the main event participants from that night in 1985, Cowboy Bob Orton, Jr. Join us as we explore the first Wrestlemania! THE BUILD UP - MTV was getting into the game as the WWE’s “Rock ‘n Wrestling Connection” put young eyeballs on the federation and made it cool. MTV would be crucial to the build up of WM. THE ANGLE - Piper, Hogan, Cyndi Lauper, Lou Albano, and Mr. T get things rolling and set the stage for a series of angle advancing shows throughout 1984 & 85. THE SHOT - A cab ride from 48th and 8th, 13 minutes work, and Orton, Hogan, Piper and Orndorff go down in history!