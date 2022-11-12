Supercard: Summerslam 88

Not Available

After a remarkable run of 454 days as a heel champion, The Honky Tonk Man would help usher in a new era of champion in WWE history by losing to The Ultimate Warrior. The match was 27-seconds. But Lord, the road to that decision was no-where near as short. Political wranglings with McMahon and Savage would cause this swift end to a historic reign. THE OPPONENT: It may have been The Ultimate Warrior in the ring that night at the inaugural Summerslam but Honky’s real opponents were, in actuality, all outside of the ring. THE ANGLE: Was it Savage? Jake Roberts? Beefcake? Warrior? Just what was the driving angle that led up to Summerslam? We will iron it all out here. THE SHOT: Head back to NYC for the first Summerslam and the fascinating and heartbreaking journey that got HTM there!