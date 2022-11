Not Available

Go behind the scenes at the 2006 Amp'd Mobile AMA Supercross Series with this issue of Supercross Exposed video magazine and observe the long-anticipated battle between Ricky Carmichael, James "Bubba" Stewart and Chad Reed. Other highlights include commentary from Carmichael, a profile of lites class phenomenon Ryan Villapoto and a look at the sport through the lens of legendary cameraman Simon Cudby.