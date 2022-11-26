Not Available

Watch as Superfag with the help of his zany Superfriends, Taco Chick and Salsa Girl, The Incredible Dyke, The Bionic Old Lady, SuperMomma, Disco Diva, The Wonder Trannies and many more, fight against the evil fiend, Professor Peckerhead who attempts to rid the world of homosexuality forever! Watch as Superfag rescues Anthony, a naive, adorably cute guy whom Superfag falls head over heals in love with...Watch Peckerhead try to brainwash all the gays into being heterosexuals... Will Superfag save the world from Peckerhead's evil diabolical plan? Will Anthony succumb to Peckerhead's brainwashing? Will Taco Chick and Salsa Girl assist Superfag in defeating this evil menace? Tune in Gay Boys and Girls!