Not Available

The KBS documentary program Superfish takes a thorough look into the history of fishing over the past 100,000 years, from fishing techniques to the role of fish in East Asian food and culture. The five episodes – "Fish Planet," "The Great Taste of Fish," "Mystery of Rotten Fish," "Fish on Friday" and "Super Fish" – offer a fascinating essay on the intriguing relationship between fish and humans over the course of global history. Using high-speed and underwater shooting and time-slicing, Superfish also breaks new ground in documentary filmmaking with its stunning underwater imagery and dramatic editing. Narrated by actor Kim Suk Hoon.