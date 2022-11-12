Not Available

Arsenals of round kicks and backfist strikes explode in this stunning tale of intrigue between two gangs. Each opposing group is hopelessly divided on the issue of refugees filtering into their territories. Each gang, crisscrossing through the light and shadows on both sides of the law, succeed in having each other's clubs raided. Finally, devastating fists and razor-edged weaponry collide in spectacular warfare between the two gangs. Starring the incomparable Bruce Lee [sic], in one of the most violent and vengeful roles of his career.