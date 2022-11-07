Not Available

Supergirl – Das Mädchen von den Sternen

  Comedy
  Drama

Studio

WDR

In this comedy, Iris Berben plays a mysterious, supernaturally beautiful girl from another planet, who confuses and flusters the men on earth, where she has landed. The men follow her wherever she goes. Marquard Bohm is no exception here - he leaves his wife in a lurch and travels with the Supergirl to Spain. The girl doesn't tell much about herself; she reports, though, about an impending threat from outer space.

Cast

Iris BerbenFancesca Farnese
Marquard BohmEvers
Rainer Werner FassbinderMann vor dem Schaufenster
Eddie ConstantinePartygast bei Polonsky
Karin Thome
Nikolaus Dutsch

