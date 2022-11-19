Not Available

Supergrass is 10

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    One of the most charming British bands of the last decade, Supergrass managed to fit in everywhere but not be part of any scene. Supergrass Is 10 - The Best of 94-04 reminds us just how many catchy hits they had from their breakthrough Brit-Pop anthem 'Alright' to new single 'Kiss of Life'. In no particular order, the 21 songs here (including two new ones & an old B-side) cover catchy pop ('Alright', 'Grace', 'Sun Hits the Sky'), slick retro-rock ('Pumping on Your Stereo', 'Seen the Light', 'Going Out'), spikey punk-rock ('Caught by the Fuzz', 'Richard III', 'Lenny') & gentle acoustic numbers ('Moving', 'Late in the Day'). EMI. 2004.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images