One of the most charming British bands of the last decade, Supergrass managed to fit in everywhere but not be part of any scene. Supergrass Is 10 - The Best of 94-04 reminds us just how many catchy hits they had from their breakthrough Brit-Pop anthem 'Alright' to new single 'Kiss of Life'. In no particular order, the 21 songs here (including two new ones & an old B-side) cover catchy pop ('Alright', 'Grace', 'Sun Hits the Sky'), slick retro-rock ('Pumping on Your Stereo', 'Seen the Light', 'Going Out'), spikey punk-rock ('Caught by the Fuzz', 'Richard III', 'Lenny') & gentle acoustic numbers ('Moving', 'Late in the Day'). EMI. 2004.