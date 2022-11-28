Superhomosexuals

Not Available

Cyberspace grows without limits, yet mental time is not infinite. Webcam Star Alan do Oro opens up a world to come, where flesh, sexuality and intimacy meet the immense possibilities of cybernetics and the posthuman. Sensuality is in slowness, and the space of information is too extensive and fast to elaborate upon it intensively and deeply. At the point of intersection between electronic science fiction and organic cybertime lies the fundamental matter of contemporary porn. Performed by Alan do Oro.