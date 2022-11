Not Available

The card features the typical Superkombat qualifying four-man tournament, with Goran Radonjic taking on Rhazvan Ghita on one side, and Steve Banks fighting Roman Kleibl on the other. There are also four superfights on the card, including Toni Milavonic facing Andrei Stoica, and the headliner, Dzevead Poturak against Sebastian Ciobanu.