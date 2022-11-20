Not Available

A quiet schoolroom, where English reading class is in session. The voice belongs to the woman teacher, Marino Riya, who hurries out of the classroom after assigning the girl students with selfwork. In town, the news gets around about the gang group holding up a house. The case is solved readily again by the hand of Super Lady. Later that night， Marino is visited in her room by Yuri Kasai who has just joined the class as a transferee. Marino somehow feels unaccountable peace of mind. The following day, Marino is about to confess how she’s felt, when the unexpected happens. An unidentified alien from outer space， Epsilon， appears. Marino, transforming into Super Lady, starts fighting. But, Epsilon disappears after taking one of the schoolgirls. Super Lady exerts her special ability in tracking down Epsilon, minus Hibiki, though. It is a ploy for capturing Super Lady. One after another, alien soldiers come after her to kill, and the iron lady has a hard time fending off their attacks.