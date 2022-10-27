1951

Superman and the Mole Men

  • Drama
  • Science Fiction
  • Action

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 22nd, 1951

Studio

Lippert Pictures

Reporters Clark Kent and Lois Lane arrive in the small town of Silsby to witness the drilling of the world's deepest oil well. The drill, however, has penetrated the underground home of a race of small, furry people who then come to the surface at night to look around. The fact that they glow in the dark scares the townfolk, who form a mob, led by the vicious Luke Benson, intent on killing the strange people. Only Superman has a chance to prevent this tragedy.

Cast

Phyllis CoatesLois Lane
Beverly WashburnChild
John T. BamburyMole-Man (uncredited)
Stephen CarrEddie (uncredited)
Byron FoulgerJeff Reagan
Jeff CoreyLuke Benson

Images