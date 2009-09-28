Superman/Batman: Public Enemies

United States President Lex Luthor uses the oncoming trajectory of a Kryptonite meteor to frame Superman and declare a $1 billion bounty on the heads of the Man of Steel and his ‘partner in crime’, Batman. Heroes and villains alike launch a relentless pursuit of Superman and Batman, who must unite—and recruit help—to try and stave off the action-packed onslaught, stop the meteor Luthors plot.
|Kevin Conroy
|Batman / Bruce Wayne (voice)
|Tim Daly
|Superman (voice)
|Clancy Brown
|Lex Luthor (voice)
|LeVar Burton
|Black Lightning (voice)
|Xander Berkeley
|Captain Atom (voice)
|Ricardo Chavira
|Major Force (voice)
