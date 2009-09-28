2009

Superman/Batman: Public Enemies

  • Animation
  • Action
  • Adventure

Release Date

September 28th, 2009

Studio

DC Comics

United States President Lex Luthor uses the oncoming trajectory of a Kryptonite meteor to frame Superman and declare a $1 billion bounty on the heads of the Man of Steel and his ‘partner in crime’, Batman. Heroes and villains alike launch a relentless pursuit of Superman and Batman, who must unite—and recruit help—to try and stave off the action-packed onslaught, stop the meteor Luthors plot.

Cast

Kevin ConroyBatman / Bruce Wayne (voice)
Tim DalySuperman (voice)
Clancy BrownLex Luthor (voice)
LeVar BurtonBlack Lightning (voice)
Xander BerkeleyCaptain Atom (voice)
Ricardo ChaviraMajor Force (voice)

