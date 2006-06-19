Superman: Brainiac Attacks

Embittered by Superman's heroic successes and soaring popularity, Lex Luthor forms a dangerous alliance with the powerful computer/villain Brainiac. Using advanced weaponry and a special strain of Kryptonite harvested from the far reaches of outer space, Luthor specifically redesigns Brainiac to defeat the Man of Steel.
|Dana Delany
|Lois Lane
|Powers Boothe
|Lex Luther
|Lance Henriksen
|Brainiac
|Tim Daly
|Clark Kent/Superman
|George Dzundza
|Perry White (voice)
|David Kaufman
|Jimmy Olsen (voice)
