2006

Superman: Brainiac Attacks

  • Animation
  • Action
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 19th, 2006

Studio

DC Comics

Embittered by Superman's heroic successes and soaring popularity, Lex Luthor forms a dangerous alliance with the powerful computer/villain Brainiac. Using advanced weaponry and a special strain of Kryptonite harvested from the far reaches of outer space, Luthor specifically redesigns Brainiac to defeat the Man of Steel.

Cast

Dana DelanyLois Lane
Powers BootheLex Luther
Lance HenriksenBrainiac
Tim DalyClark Kent/Superman
George DzundzaPerry White (voice)
David KaufmanJimmy Olsen (voice)

View Full Cast >

Images