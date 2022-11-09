1981

Superman II

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Fantasy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 31st, 1981

Studio

Dovemead Films

Three escaped criminals from the planet Krypton test the Man of Steel's mettle. Led by Gen. Zod, the Kryptonians take control of the White House and partner with Lex Luthor to destroy Superman and rule the world. But Superman, who attempts to make himself human in order to get closer to Lois, realizes he has a responsibility to save the planet.

Cast

Christopher ReeveSuperman / Clark Kent
Margot KidderLois Lane
Gene HackmanLex Luthor
Jackie CooperPerry White
Marc McClureJimmy Olsen
Ned BeattyOtis

View Full Cast >

Images

3 More Images