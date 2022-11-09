Superman IV: The Quest for Peace

With global superpowers engaged in an increasingly hostile arms race, Superman leads a crusade to rid the world of nuclear weapons. But Lex Luthor, recently sprung from jail, is declaring war on the Man of Steel and his quest to save the planet. Using a strand of Superman's hair, Luthor synthesizes a powerful ally known as Nuclear Man and ignites an epic battle spanning Earth and space.
|Christopher Reeve
|Superman / Clark Kent
|Margot Kidder
|Lois Lane
|Gene Hackman
|Lex Luthor
|Jackie Cooper
|Perry White
|Marc McClure
|Jimmy Olsen
|Jon Cryer
|Lenny
View Full Cast >