1987

Superman IV: The Quest for Peace

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 23rd, 1987

Studio

Cannon Group

With global superpowers engaged in an increasingly hostile arms race, Superman leads a crusade to rid the world of nuclear weapons. But Lex Luthor, recently sprung from jail, is declaring war on the Man of Steel and his quest to save the planet. Using a strand of Superman's hair, Luthor synthesizes a powerful ally known as Nuclear Man and ignites an epic battle spanning Earth and space.

Cast

Christopher ReeveSuperman / Clark Kent
Margot KidderLois Lane
Gene HackmanLex Luthor
Jackie CooperPerry White
Marc McClureJimmy Olsen
Jon CryerLenny

View Full Cast >

Images