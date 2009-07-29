2009

Superman: Red Son

    July 29th, 2009

    In Red Son, Superman's rocket ship lands on a Ukrainian collective farm rather than in Kansas, an implied reason being a small time difference (a handful of hours) from the original timeline, meaning Earth's rotation placed the Ukraine in the ship's path instead of Kansas. Instead of fighting for "...truth, justice, and the American Way", Superman is described in Soviet radio broadcasts "...as the Champion of the common worker who fights a never-ending battle for Stalin, socialism, and the international expansion of the Warsaw Pact." His "secret identity" (i.e. the name his adoptive parents gave him) is a state secret.

    Cast

    		Jim MeskimenLex Luthor; Jor-L; Green Lantern (Guy Gardner); Joseph Stalin; Perry White
    		Kirk ThorntonJimmy Olsen; Batman; Green Lantern (Hal Jordan); Pyotr Roslov
    		Wendee LeeWonder Woman (Diana); Hippolyta; Lara-L; Lana Lazarenko

