2006

Superman Returns

  • Adventure
  • Fantasy
  • Action

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 27th, 2006

Studio

DC Comics

Set 5 years after the end of Superman II, the film begins when Superman returns to discover his absence allowed Lex Luthor to walk free, and that those he was closest too felt abandoned and have moved on. Luthor plots his ultimate revenge that could see millions killed and change the face of the planet forever, as well as ridding himself of the Man Of Steel.

Cast

Brandon RouthSuperman / Clark Kent
Kevin SpaceyLex Luthor
Kate BosworthLois Lane
James MarsdenRichard White
Parker PoseyKitty Kowalski
Frank LangellaPerry White

Images

