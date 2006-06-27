Set 5 years after the end of Superman II, the film begins when Superman returns to discover his absence allowed Lex Luthor to walk free, and that those he was closest too felt abandoned and have moved on. Luthor plots his ultimate revenge that could see millions killed and change the face of the planet forever, as well as ridding himself of the Man Of Steel.
|Brandon Routh
|Superman / Clark Kent
|Kevin Spacey
|Lex Luthor
|Kate Bosworth
|Lois Lane
|James Marsden
|Richard White
|Parker Posey
|Kitty Kowalski
|Frank Langella
|Perry White
