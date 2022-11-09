Superman Super villains Metallo

Not Available

Driven by revenge, Metallo wants nothing more than to destroy Superman. Possessing an indestructible allow boy powered by a heart of Kryptonite, Metallo is one of the Man of Steel's most brutal, explosive villains. So get ready for three of the biggest battles Superman has yet to face. First, witness the birth of Metallo in The Way Of All Flesh as mercenary John Corben, once seemingly invincible, is brought to his knees by a crippling disease. In a desperate attempt for a new lease on life, Corben agrees for his mind to be transplanted into a metal android skeleton by none other than Lex Luthor. Then a loss of memory allows Metallo to play the hero in Action Figures, but playtime is over when Superman's appearance bring back the true monster inside. In Superman's Pal, Jimmy Olsen is bait to lure Superman into a trap with deadly consequences. It's a collision of metal and mayhem that will leave you cheering for more!