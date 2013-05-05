2013

Superman: Unbound

  • Animation
  • Action
  • Adventure

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 5th, 2013

Studio

DC Comics

Based on the Geoff Johns/Gary Frank 2008 release "Superman: Brainiac," Superman: Unbound finds the horrific force responsible for the destruction of Krypton (Brainiac) descending upon Earth. Brainiac has crossed the universe, collecting cities from interesting planets, Kandor included, and now the all-knowing, ever-evolving android has his sights fixed on Metropolis. Superman must summon all of his physical and intellectual resources to protect his city, the love of his life, and his newly-arrived cousin, Supergirl.

Cast

John NobleBrainiac (voice)
Stana KaticLois Lane (voice)
Molly C. QuinnKara Zor-El / Supergirl (voice)
Diedrich BaderSteve Lombard (voice)
Jason BegheTerrorist Leader (voice)
Frances ConroyMa Kent (voice)

Images