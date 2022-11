Not Available

This collection of classic cartoons brings the Man of Steel to life to battle foreign agents and natural disasters. Created by pioneering animators Max and Dave Fleischer, each frame was painstakingly traced from live-action footage. The World War II-era shorts include "Jungle Drums," "Terror on the Midway," "Volcano," "Destruction, Inc.," "Eleventh Hour," "Secret Agent," "Japoteurs" and "Showdown." Bud Collyer provides the voice of Superman.