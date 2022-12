Not Available

This collection of classic cartoons brings the Man of Steel to life. Created by pioneering animators Max and Dave Fleischer, each frame was painstakingly traced from live-action footage. The shorts include "The Arctic Giant", "The Mechanical Monsters", "Electric Earthquake", "Superman (aka The Mad Scientist)", "The Underground World", "The Bulleteers", "Billion Dollar Limited", "The Mummy Strikes", and "The Magnetic Telescope". Bud Collyer provides the voice of Superman.