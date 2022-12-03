Not Available

The wave is simultaneously distinct from the ocean and a part of it. A part and apart. The piece and the whole. Constituency and contingency. The difference that makes a difference and those that don't. Loop. Stella. Please call Stella. Tell me where accents come from. And more than just that they come from places. The morass of sound and image and data from which language emerges, from which the crisis emerges. Please call Stella. The wave is simultaneously distinct from the ocean and a part of it. A part and apart. The piece and the whole. Constituency and contingency. The difference that makes a difference and those that don't. Loop. Stella. Please call Stella. Tell me where accents come from. And more than just that they come from places. The morass of sound and image and data from which language emerges, from which the crisis emerges. Please call Stella.