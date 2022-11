Not Available

The life-saving superpowers and extraordinary bravery of some of the world’s most amazing dogs. The film follows six pups on their adventures: Halo, a puppy training to join an elite American disaster response team; Henry; an avalanche rescue dog in the Canadian Rockies; Reef, a Newfoundland lifeguard in the Italian Coast Guard; Ricochet, a surf and therapy boi in California; and the dynamic duo Tipper and Tony, who work to save endangered species in Africa.