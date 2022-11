Not Available

The Serengeti sustains one of the biggest lion populations in Africa: approximately 3,500 lions in 300 prides. But this pride, residing in the central Serengeti, is an exception. 22 lions in all: they are a Super Pride. Few lion prides reach Super Pride status. Keeping cubs alive to maturity is the Super Pride's ultimate goal, but sometimes the greatest threats to a lion cub's life come from other lions...