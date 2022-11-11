Not Available

Supersquirt 2

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Put on your rain-gear people it's gonna be a very wet ride! Elegant Angel exclusive contract star Tiana Lynn blasts copious amounts of pussy puddles in this soaking edition of Supersquirt #2! Tiana easily lays claim to the title as one of the most intense, and wettest performers in the history of porn! She adds so much to a scene that you're always left wanting to see more! And not to worry, she's drippingly present in all 5 scenes and she wantonly sprays her nectar in the faces and down the throats of all her co-stars including Kinzie Kenner, Flower Tucci, Dani Woodward, Sammie Rhodes, Lexi Love and Angela Stone! If you like it wet and intense get this into your player now!

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images