Not Available

Rehearsed at Southcombe Studios, Burbank. Recorded at the Village Recorder, Los Angeles. Mixed at Crystal Sound's Studio 'B', Los Angeles. Engineered by Peter Henderson of Air London. All songs © 1979 Almo Music Corp. and Delicate Music (ASCAP) ©℗ 1979 A&M Records, Inc. Ultra High Audio. No Video Content. Minimum 24Bit/96KHz Audio Material (per label) 24Bit/96KHz LPCM Stereo on disc.