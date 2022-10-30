Supertramp - The Story So Far

Not Available

The Story So Far is a revealing film that traces the birth of a supergroup. In their own words the members of Supertramp share with us their memories of the band's formation and development. Featured highlights are performances from thier massive 1983 World Tour. Included are these acclaimed hit songs: Crazy, Ain't Nobody but Me, Breakfast in America, Bloody Well Right, Give a Little Bit, From Now On, The Logical Song, Goodbye Stranger, Dreamer School, Crime of the Century. Available for the first time and only on this DVD are the bonus videos: My Kind of Lady, Cannonball, Better Days, Free as a Bird, I'm Beggin' You. 104 minutes.