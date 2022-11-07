Supertramp Total Rock Review

Not Available

This is the expanded edition of the ultimate critical guide to Supertramp. The DVD spans the entire output of the band during the Hodgson years. This is the ultimate critical review of Supertramp during the years when the creative partnership of Davies and Hodgson propelled the band to world fame. Drawing on rare concert performances together with the views of a leading team of working musicians and critics, this highly entertaining and informative journey into the music of a great band is essential viewing for Supertramp fans everywhere Featured tracks include Dreamer, School, Bloody Well Right, Rudy, Give a Little Bit, The Logical Song, Lady and many more.