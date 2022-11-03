Supper for Two

Not Available

Louise Mareuil owns a perfume factory on the French Riviera. She is in a traffic accident with a sketch artist, Claude Dubois. She gives him a blank check which he soon use to withdraw 2 000 000 franc as a joke. Visiting her office, he returns the money and in return she hires him as a sketch artist for the company's advertisement. With his charm and wit he turns the factory upside down, to the chagrin of Louise. She is strict and orderly but soon after letting him go she begins to change her mind. Plot by Mattias Thuresson.