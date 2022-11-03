Not Available

Supper for Two

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Terrafilm

    Louise Mareuil owns a perfume factory on the French Riviera. She is in a traffic accident with a sketch artist, Claude Dubois. She gives him a blank check which he soon use to withdraw 2 000 000 franc as a joke. Visiting her office, he returns the money and in return she hires him as a sketch artist for the company's advertisement. With his charm and wit he turns the factory upside down, to the chagrin of Louise. She is strict and orderly but soon after letting him go she begins to change her mind. Plot by Mattias Thuresson.

    Cast

    		Gaby StenbergJacqueline Mareuil
    		Douglas HågeStéphane Mouche
    		Albert StåhlBank clerk
    		Ann-Marie WimanSalesgirl

