Support Your Local Serpent

The Blue Racer is trying to catch Japanese Beetle. He first tries to catch him by hiding inside a hose, however, plan is backfired when Japanese Beetle turns on the faucet. Then he tries to catch him by hopping, but again, plan foiled because he ran across a rolling roller. While chasing the Beetle again, Blue Racer runs into a venus flytrap, which spits the snake out (the flytrap claims that it tasted awful). The Blue Racer decided he needs to fly in the air to catch the bug and sucks a can of helium, and floats in the air. However, when he opens his mouth, he flys off in the air and falls into a bag of genuine fertilizer.