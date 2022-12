Not Available

Sherbet is a teacher in the Halawa market, fighting to preserve her interests and display at the same time, which makes her look like men to most people despite her tyrannical femininity that makes her covetous to many, and with Hassan, the strong and chivalrous young man, appears on the scene, Sherbet’s life is turned upside down, where she feels for the first time that she needs a husband who shares her troubles Life and its pleasures.