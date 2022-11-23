Sur Sangam

Not Available

The last thread of the Great tradition of Indian Classical Music, Pandit Shivshankar Shastri (Girish Karnad), is worried about whom to shoulder the responsibility - It's the quest of a great musical mind to find his true prodigy! Through his riyaz of a life time, he has come to the very core of the musical God - Param shiva. He's the embodiment of music. The notes & rhythm talks to him. (naad chhipa tan mein, laya man mein). Due to the ignorance of the masses - Classical music is becoming mis-interpreted & being ignored. He had his share of great respect & great concerts, but it's slowly dying, and not for himself but to keep the tradition live - he's ready to teach the art to a select few, but no one comes his way. When Tulsi (Jayaprada) who knows his greatness, but drifted away in life due to circumstances, sends her son to learn from shastriji.