In a bid to locate a missing employee, Jackson, the Central Bureau of Investigation assigns Agent Gopi to locate him. Gopi accepts this assignment and must battle women, venomous snakes, gangsters, kidnappers, a robot-human, as well as Priya Varma - who believes that he killed her father, Dr Varma, Neelam - who is determined to seduce and then enslave him, and the unknown and mysterious head of an organization simply known as S.S.O.