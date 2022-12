Not Available

The diamond ring worn by Kiran catches the attention of two rival outlaws, Jagtap and Dhanraj. Dhanraj dispatches his two men Kiran's Uncle Laxman Singh and Vikram Singh while Jagtap hires Raja - all of them have a motive of acquiring this ring at any cost. They all lodges their stay in the hotel Kiran is staying only to find another young man, Amar who is employed as a waiter. The major short-coming is none of them are not who they claim they are.