Surat Cinta Untuk Kartini

Sarwadi (Chicco Jerikho) is a postman who recently moved from Semarang. On his first day of work, this widower did not think that one of the letters he delivered was for Kartini (Rania Putrisari). Her beautiful face and seemingly caring for the little people, make Sarwadi fall in love. Sarwadi is proud to love the unyielding Kartini. But his heart was destroyed again when he heard Kartini proposed by a Rembang Regent who has 3 wives. Love Letter For Kartini this is a fictional story with historical background.