The unrequited letters motivate Gendis to come to Jakarta to find out where his mother has been. By following the Annual Student's Annual Camp, Gendis has hope in realizing his dream to be able to see and embrace the figure he missed. Meeting Gilang and some friends in the camp was the start of an elaborate search in Jakarta. Gendis thinks it will be fine, but on the contrary, every quest leaves a mystery to be solved by it. Is Gendis able to meet his mother and return safely?