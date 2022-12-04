Surf Beach [Bondi]

Not Available

From the Film Australia Collection. Made by the Commonwealth Film Unit 1965. Directed by Bern Gandy. From beach inspectors watching for danger to the ice cream vendors helping people cool down, Australia’s major beaches in summer have the hustle and bustle of a small town. Surf Beach looks at the proud tradition of surf lifesavers, who give up their weekends voluntarily to patrol our beaches, keeping ordinary folks safe from disaster. Witness the thrilling rescue of a young woman who has got herself into trouble, and the military precision of the surf lifesavers as they bring her back into shore. The highlight of the season is the Surf Life Saving Championships – a marvel of pageantry as surf lifesaving clubs from across Sydney march proudly along the beach, led by the UNSW Regiment brass band. Beautifully shot and set to a swinging soundtrack, Surf Beach pays tribute to an Australian icon: the beach.