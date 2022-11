Not Available

Duke and Malcolm have found a cheap place to stay in Manhattan Beach owned by Mister Benson. The pair meet Mister Benson's nephew Robert. They all become very close and one day, Malcolm hears about a lot of cash that Mister Benson is transferring so an idea to hijack the money comes into play only to go terribly wrong. Murder and Memory Loss bring a twisted fate onto these pair of Grifters.