Two feuding half-brothers (Michael Madsen and Chad McQueen) are both assigned to the same aircraft carrier. The carrier is sent to the Persian Gulf and their personal problems are put behind them, while they deal with a Iraqi military officer who has decided to stage a coup. The brothers move in to deal with the problem, but soon find themselves fighting the rebels as well as regular Iraqi troops. When one brother gets in trouble, the other comes to the rescue.