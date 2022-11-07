Based on Margaret Atwood's best seller, Surfacing plunges you into the mysterious depths of the hostile Northern wilderness. Following her father's puzzling disappearance, Kate (Kathleen Beller), and her city-bred companions brave the untamed backwoods in a desperate search for him. However, the harsh environment becomes a dangerous catalyst for their explosive mix of personalities, propelling them into a world of raw emotion and unbridled passion. Directed by Claude Jutra, screenplay by Bernard Gordon.
|Kathleen Beller
|R.H. Thomson
|Michael Ironside
