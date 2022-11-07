Not Available

Based on Margaret Atwood's best seller, Surfacing plunges you into the mysterious depths of the hostile Northern wilderness. Following her father's puzzling disappearance, Kate (Kathleen Beller), and her city-bred companions brave the untamed backwoods in a desperate search for him. However, the harsh environment becomes a dangerous catalyst for their explosive mix of personalities, propelling them into a world of raw emotion and unbridled passion. Directed by Claude Jutra, screenplay by Bernard Gordon.