Surfing Elite: The Pro Tape is a surfing movie dedicated to the biggest names in professional surfing. This is the Surfing Elite. These are the shakers and movers of our sport and for good reason. They are the best surfers in the world. When they glide on liquid canvas they create amazing works of art. Surfers like twelve time world champion Kelly Slater, Tom Curren and Bobby Martinez take top billing in this action filled surf movie with music exclusively from punk rock label Ort Records. Shot on location in California and Hawaii. Also includes a manic wipeout section that will leave you gasping for air.