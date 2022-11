Not Available

Private Eye Bernard Bingbang is hired by old lady Agatha Bungworthy to find her runaway niece Cynthia, heir to the family fortune, before that fortune goes to nasty Uncle Philip. Bingbang’s only clue to the niece’s identity: she has a birthmark that looks like a butterfly right above her left nipple. Naturally, in true Nudie-Cutie fashion, “The Case of the Hidden Butterfly Birthmark” means our hero will have to see numerous naked breasts in order to find the missing heiress.