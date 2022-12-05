Surga di Telapak Tangan Ayah

Not Available

The story of Hardi, Metha's husband and Amanda's father, changes his life when his business goes bankrupt. Metha did not accept her situation, threatened Hardi to return to her former profession in the night world, her wife was also caught up in online loans, and even secretly returned to the black world. Hardi himself has a new profession as an online motorcycle taxi, accidentally he is involved in the narcotics business, because he is trapped and trapped by the situation for the sake of his child and wife, which makes his situation even more uncertain and threatened in the narcotics syndicate circle. Can Hardi be able to break free from this circle? And how is Metha in next?