Gay comic-book fan Gavin Lucas (Vincent J. Roth) yearns to be a superhero -- and he gets his wish when a freak accident gives him special powers in this campy sci-fi parody. His dream seems complete after Gavin creates his new "Surge of Power" persona and recruits nutty professor Ronald Richards (Robert Hurt) to help with the crime-fighting capers. But as luck would have it, there's a new villain (John Venturini) in town who's equally potent.