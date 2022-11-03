Suriya Paarvai

Not Available

Vijay (Arjun) is a hitman who works for Sundaramoorthy (Radha Ravi). He kills anybody for a price, other than women and children and he lives alone in an apartment. Pooja (Pooja), a young girl, studies in a boarding school and comes to her father's house for the holiday. Between her abusive father, selfish stepmother and an arrogant step-aunt, Pooja feels rather badly but she treasures her lovely little brother Dinesh (Mahanadi Dinesh). Pooja tries to befriend with Vijay but Vijay is not interested. Her father is a drug smuggler. One day, a corrupt police officer Jayanth (Raghuvaran) kills Pooja's family including her brother. Vijay decides to accommodate Pooja and Pooja compels him to teach her his skills as a hitman. What transpires later forms the crux of the story.