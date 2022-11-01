Not Available

There are distinct advantages to watching a Tamil film like SS Moviemakers's Suriyan Satta Kalloori (Suriyan law College), directed by Pawan, with its ridiculously simple theme, one-dimensional characters and clichéd performances. The cast and crew leave you in no doubt about what to expect. It's been quite some time since you saw what was once a staple of Tamil cinema: college life, where students rarely attended classes, fall in love and live happily ever after. Well, this movie tries to take itself seriously, which is why it is set against the Government Law College. With its history of caste differences and violence, it is the perfect backdrop for our hero, Surya Narayanan (newcomer Kajni).