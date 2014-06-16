2014

Surprise, Surprise!!!

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 16th, 2014

Studio

Not Available

A socially awkward, heavy-set college student conducts a philosophy class experiment by conning his sexy, womanizing best friend into posing as "himself" to date a beautiful, charming woman from an online dating website. He's doing all this to prevent himself from losing his scholarship and flunking out of school. Once the truth unfolds, he realizes it was a huge mistake. Watch as the hilarity unfolds in this wacky comedy.

Cast

J.D AchilleCynthia Simpson
Precious WhiteJustine
Alison WachtlerMs. Lyman

View Full Cast >

Images