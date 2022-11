Not Available

This is a real find: David Lynch waxing lyrical in a 1987 BBC Arena documentary about surrealist cinema. In a triumph of simplicity over budget, this is less a documentary in the traditional sense and more a clip show—but when it’s David Lynch introducing the clips, and when they’re clips from surrealist films and thus don’t suffer much from being shown without the context of the wider film, you have a recipe for a fascinating hour.