Surrender to the Feeling

Not Available

Michelle doesn't need to have a partner around to experience mind-blowing orgasms. A sensual passion is throbbing away between her legs this morning so urgently she can't think about anything other than dropping eveything to masturbate. Michelle's fair skin is creamy-smooth and bronzed by the sun. Her luscious breasts and taut stomach shiver under the delicated caresses of her fingers as she explores down her belly and into her peachy, hairless pussy. Ride the wave with her as Michelle's arousal builds and sends her over the brink of a powerful orgasm.